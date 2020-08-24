Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 2,331,153 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The CERS stock price is -14.57% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 60.89% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Despite being -2.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the CERS stock price touched $7.94-1 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corporation shares have moved 65.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed 6.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.29.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.61%, compared to 5.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.1% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.55 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $22.8 Million and $26.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.2% for the current quarter and 24.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.5%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.1% with a share float percentage of 67.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 21.76 Million shares worth more than $143.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.53 Million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 11199800 shares of worth $68.88 Million while later fund manager owns 10.23 Million shares of worth $62.93 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.16% of company’s outstanding stock.