Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1,542,311 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $791.02 Million, closed the last trade at $24.04 per share which meant it lost -$2.03 on the day or -7.79% during that session. The ALT stock price is -46.01% off its 52-week high price of $35.1 and 93.72% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1258.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 417.35%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.6% and -544% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $643Million and $575Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 89.7% for the current quarter and 112.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.5%.