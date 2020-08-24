Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 2,738,330 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.56 Million, closed the last trade at $0.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The AEZS stock price is -414% off its 52-week high price of $2.57 and 26% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Despite being -2.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the AEZS stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have moved -45.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have changed 4.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 919.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 211.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 800% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +800% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 800% from current levels.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -240.5%.