Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 240,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.22 Million, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -32.42% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -192.68% off its 52-week high price of $3.6 and 62.6% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 178.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.5 Million shares.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Despite being -32.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the GEVO stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 43.58%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved -46.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 121.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed 107.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 200.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +306.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 95.12% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.9%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.3% and 78% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $740Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.11 Million and $6.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -88.7% for the current quarter and -89.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.