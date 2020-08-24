Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 5,848,591 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.74 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The ET stock price is -108.75% off its 52-week high price of $14.07 and 44.36% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.91 Million shares.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the ET stock price touched $6.73-0 or saw a rise of 0.07%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved -47.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 1.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.53%, compared to -11.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and -28.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.52 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.98 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $13.49 Billion and $13.72 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.7% for the current quarter and -12.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.9%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.22 at a share yield of 18.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.63%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.67% with a share float percentage of 69.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 870 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 161.58 Million shares worth more than $1.15 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 68.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $490.67 Million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 49935482 shares of worth $407.47 Million while later fund manager owns 30.04 Million shares of worth $245.13 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.