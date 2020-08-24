DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,994,779 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.9 Million, closed the last trade at $13.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The DPHC stock price is -13.19% off its 52-week high price of $15.1 and 28.79% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) trade information

Despite being -4.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the DPHC stock price touched $14.76- or saw a rise of 9.62%. Year-to-date, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares have moved 34.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) have changed 27.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.69.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.18% with a share float percentage of 64.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.04 Million shares worth more than $21.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, UBS O’Connor LLC held 7.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with the holding of over 2.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.01 Million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and High Income Securities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 186614 shares of worth $1.92 Million while later fund manager owns 50Thousand shares of worth $496.5 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.