Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 2,758,949 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $267.5 Million, closed the last trade at $6.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The CPE stock price is -696.43% off its 52-week high price of $53.6 and 43.54% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Despite being -5.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the CPE stock price touched $9.21-2 or saw a rise of 26.93%. Year-to-date, Callon Petroleum Company shares have moved -86.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have changed -44.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +345.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.56% from current levels.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callon Petroleum Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.71%, compared to -42.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -92.6% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $248.19 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $251.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.38 Million and $196.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.7% for the current quarter and 28.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.3%.