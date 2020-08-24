Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,463,558 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.63 Million, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.46% during that session. The BNGO stock price is -634.38% off its 52-week high price of $4.7 and 60.94% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Despite being -6.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the BNGO stock price touched $0.745 or saw a rise of 14.09%. Year-to-date, Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have moved -48.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have changed -22.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 134.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.25% from current levels.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.79%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.5% and 83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.81 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.31 Million and $2.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45.4% for the current quarter and -2.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2%.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.26% with a share float percentage of 12.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionano Genomics, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.55 Million shares worth more than $788.55 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich, with the holding of over 750Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.5 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 209443 shares of worth $94.04 Thousand while later fund manager owns 177.51 Thousand shares of worth $80.77 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.