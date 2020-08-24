Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,002,993 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.62 Million, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The SRGA stock price is -125.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.01 and 2.25% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 581.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 558.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Despite being -4.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the SRGA stock price touched $2.57-1 or saw a rise of 13.62%. Year-to-date, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -18.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have changed -33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +170.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 125.23% from current levels.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.5%, compared to -4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1600% and 68.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.62 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $76.13 Million and $80.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -66.3% for the current quarter and -66.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -443.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.