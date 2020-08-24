Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 3,165,473 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.13 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.46% during that session. The PTI stock price is -234.75% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 53.9% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 452.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) trade information

Sporting 8.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the PTI stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -36.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have changed 2.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28%.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.55% with a share float percentage of 27.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.83 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 Million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1195732 shares of worth $1.36 Million while later fund manager owns 750Thousand shares of worth $855Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.