Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 30,837,835 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.97 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.58% during that session. The F stock price is -38.45% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 43.19% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.15 Million shares.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting 4.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the F stock price touched $7.02-0 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved -25.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed 1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 115.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -159.66%, compared to -29.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.8% and -258.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.7%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.97 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.16 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.93 Billion and $36.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.8% for the current quarter and -9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.2%.