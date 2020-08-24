Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1,748,037 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $555.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The EXK stock price is -32.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 72.58% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.84 Million shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Despite being -1.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the EXK stock price touched $4.09-1 or saw a rise of 11.49%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved 50.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed -13.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +85.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.73%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 175% and -20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.76 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $28.65 Million and $36.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.7% for the current quarter and 6.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -267.1%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.31% with a share float percentage of 27.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.16 Million shares worth more than $16.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd., with the holding of over 3.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.49 Million and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 7021705 shares of worth $13.48 Million while later fund manager owns 2.65 Million shares of worth $6.05 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.