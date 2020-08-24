Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1,908,199 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.06 Million, closed the last trade at $7.55 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 12.18% during that session. The CATB stock price is -5.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 63.71% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 519.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 253.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Sporting 12.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the CATB stock price touched $7.94-4 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 27.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have changed 14.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 783.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 396.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +694.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 98.68% from current levels.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.