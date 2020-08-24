Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,575,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The AESE stock price is -252.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.28 and 77.53% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Despite being -4.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the AESE stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 38.19%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -31.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed -15.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 132.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 124.72% from current levels.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.9%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.61% with a share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 201.82 Thousand shares worth more than $425.84 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 201Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.11 Thousand and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 201000 shares of worth $424.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.05 Thousand shares of worth $10.5 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.