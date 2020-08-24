AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1,496,549 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.7 Million, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 10.38% during that session. The ANTE stock price is -56.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 46.15% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

Sporting 10.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the ANTE stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 12.69%. Year-to-date, AirNet Technology Inc. shares have moved 17.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) have changed 40.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 311.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 271.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2848.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.5 while the price target rests at a high of $34.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2848.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2848.72% from current levels.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.