Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,293,621 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.42 Million, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.53% during that session. The ACST stock price is -305.26% off its 52-week high price of $3.08 and 67.11% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Despite being -5.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the ACST stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved -68.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed 9.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 222.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 69.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 265.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.99 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +821.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.26% from current levels.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.3%.