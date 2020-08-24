AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) has a beta value of -0.94 and has seen 3,420,955 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.26 Million, closed the last trade at $2.4 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The AIM stock price is -196.25% off its 52-week high price of $7.11 and 84.17% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 Million shares.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

Sporting 2.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the AIM stock price touched $2.70-1 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares have moved 341.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) have changed -31.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 160.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +202.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.33% from current levels.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +126.42% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.9% and 30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +471.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $350Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $50Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 490.2% for the current quarter and 600% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.1% with a share float percentage of 2.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 476.31 Thousand shares worth more than $1.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 475.6 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 Million and represent 1.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 125063 shares of worth $350.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 86.62 Thousand shares of worth $221.74 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.