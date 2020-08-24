Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has a beta value of 3.09 and has seen 5,608,885 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.08 Million, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.2% during that session. The ZSAN stock price is -37.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 77.25% above the 52-week low of $0.405. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Despite being -2.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the ZSAN stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 9.18%. Year-to-date, Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have moved 17.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have changed 89.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +293.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.36% from current levels.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.7%.