In last trading session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) saw 1,217,572 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.04 or 3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $106.93 Million. That closing price of ASM’s stock is at a discount of -23.14% from its 52-week high price of $1.49 and is indicating a premium of 78.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.42%, in the last five days ASM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 109.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.72% in past 5-day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) showed a performance of 46.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 711.88 Million shares which calculate 312.23 days to cover the short interests.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.73 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.6% while estimating it to be -0.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -223.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%