In recent trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) saw 1,660,122 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.05 trading at -$0.15 or -0.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.26 Billion. That current trading price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -7.35% from its 52-week high price of $17.23 and is indicating a premium of 70.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.93%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $16.42- price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co.’s shares saw a change of 45.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.35% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of 15.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.51 Million shares which calculate 3.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.38% for stock’s current value.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.26 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for Vertiv Holdings Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 118.26 Million shares of worth $1.6 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 36.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 17.5 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $237.27 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7000000 shares of worth $60.55 Million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.83 Million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.