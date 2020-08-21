In last trading session, Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw 3,726,424 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at -$0.16 or -7.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.64 Million. That closing price of TRIB’s stock is at a discount of -69.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.28 and is indicating a premium of 71.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 651.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 962.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.62%, in the last five days TRIB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 20.16% to its value on the day. Trinity Biotech plc’s shares saw a change of 87.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.49% in past 5-day. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) showed a performance of -38.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 646.03 Million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 106.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +106.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 106.19% for stock’s current value.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.18 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $22.03 Million and $22.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.9% while estimating it to be 8.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%