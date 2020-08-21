In last trading session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw 1,214,738 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.36 trading at -$0.01 or -0.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $874.61 Million. That closing price of TRIL’s stock is at a discount of -3.96% from its 52-week high price of $10.77 and is indicating a premium of 97.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.1%, in the last five days TRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $10.77- price level, adding 3.81% to its value on the day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 905.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.27% in past 5-day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) showed a performance of 20.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.78% for stock’s current value.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%