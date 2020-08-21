In recent trading session, The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw 2,657,551 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.88 trading at $3.51 or 21.44% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $968.9 Million. That current trading price of BKE’s stock is at a discount of -43.46% from its 52-week high price of $28.52 and is indicating a premium of 40.85% from its 52-week low price of $11.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 387.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 610.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.44%, in the last five days BKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $20.73- price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. The Buckle, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.6% in past 5-day. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) showed a performance of 25.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.71 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -29.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -29.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.58% for stock’s current value.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Buckle, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -33.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -21.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -85.3% in the current quarter and calculating -37.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -15.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170.83 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $212.39 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.88%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 124.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 284 institutions for The Buckle, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BKE for having 7.02 Million shares of worth $110.01 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.04 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4470514 shares of worth $68.44 Million or 9.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.78 Million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.