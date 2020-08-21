In recent trading session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw 1,629,068 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at $0.39 or 15.12% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $111.11 Million. That current trading price of GASs’ stock is at a discount of -27.95% from its 52-week high price of $3.8 and is indicating a premium of 49.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For StealthGas Inc. (GASS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.12%, in the last five days GASS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $3.18-8 price level, adding 8.1% to its value on the day. StealthGas Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.84% in past 5-day. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) showed a performance of 17.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.7 Million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.68% for stock’s current value.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that StealthGas Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.36% while that of industry is 6.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -200% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $28.47 Million and $30.17 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.9% while estimating it to be 3.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.1%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for StealthGas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GASS for having 6.5 Million shares of worth $17.87 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 3.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.67 Million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1008631 shares of worth $2.65 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 656.8 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.79 Million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.