In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 1,237,363 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at $0.08 or 2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.25 Million. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -90.72% from its 52-week high price of $5.55 and is indicating a premium of 88.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 350.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 342.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.83%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $3.12-6 price level, adding 6.73% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares saw a change of 273.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.02% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -2.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.67 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1274.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1274.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1274.57% for stock’s current value.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26% while estimating it to be 10.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%