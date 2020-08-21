In last trading session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw 1,571,142 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.09 trading at $0.37 or 2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39 Billion. That closing price of SY’s stock is at a discount of -29.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.96 and is indicating a premium of 38.66% from its 52-week low price of $8.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 783.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For So-Young International Inc. (SY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.91%, in the last five days SY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $13.51- price level, adding 3.11% to its value on the day. So-Young International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.91% in past 5-day. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) showed a performance of -0.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.21 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that So-Young International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 160% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.56 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 413.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for So-Young International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SY for having 12.52 Million shares of worth $169.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 96.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, which was holding about 4.3 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 33.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.37 Million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 872759 shares of worth $8.94 Million or 6.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 579.03 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6Million in the company or a holder of 4.45% of company’s stock.