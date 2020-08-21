In last trading session, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) saw 6,796,301 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at -$0.03 or -7.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.34 Million. That closing price of RMED’s stock is at a discount of -740.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.47%, in the last five days RMED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $0.3676 price level, adding 12.4% to its value on the day. Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.34% in past 5-day. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) showed a performance of -17.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.47 Million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 134.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +212.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 56.25% for stock’s current value.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -82.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -87.07% while that of industry is 6.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90% in the current quarter and calculating 84.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.03 Million and $1.39 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -46.8% while estimating it to be 1.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RMED for having 867.89 Thousand shares of worth $427.43 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alethea Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 525.68 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.9 Thousand.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 241223 shares of worth $118.8 Thousand or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 226.5 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $116.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.