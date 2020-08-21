Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $121.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $103 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.79% for stock’s current value.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Overstock.com, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1220.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.3% in the current quarter and calculating 80.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $512.18 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $499.36 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $347.1 Million and $370.88 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.6% while estimating it to be 34.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 144 institutions for Overstock.com, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at OSTK for having 5Million shares of worth $142.2 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.99 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.92 Million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1746149 shares of worth $32.08 Million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 947.18 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.73 Million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.