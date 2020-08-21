In last trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 2,521,071 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at -$0.04 or -2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.17 Million. That closing price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -290.23% from its 52-week high price of $5.19 and is indicating a premium of 18.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.92%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 13.07% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.32% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of -12.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.23 Million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.72. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +179.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.26% for stock’s current value.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%