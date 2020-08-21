In last trading session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw 989,560 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.97 trading at -$0.5 or -5.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $196.91 Million. That closing price of MIST’s stock is at a discount of -201.26% from its 52-week high price of $24.01 and is indicating a premium of 78.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 719.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.49 in the current quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.9%, in the last five days MIST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $9.00-1 price level, adding 11.44% to its value on the day. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.81% in past 5-day. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) showed a performance of 137.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.29 Million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +125.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.38% for stock’s current value.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -256.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at MIST for having 4.32 Million shares of worth $16.31 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, which was holding about 2.08 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.86 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 231515 shares of worth $696.86 Thousand or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200.91 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $369.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.