In recent trading session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw 1,242,717 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.18 trading at -$0.16 or -1.74% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $18.89 Billion. That current trading price of DB’s stock is at a discount of -21.57% from its 52-week high price of $11.16 and is indicating a premium of 45.64% from its 52-week low price of $4.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 11 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.74%, in the last five days DB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $9.67-5 price level, adding 5.07% to its value on the day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares saw a change of 17.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.57% in past 5-day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) showed a performance of -5.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.03 Million shares which calculate 11.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.36 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -19.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.35% for stock’s current value.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.47%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 537 institutions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at DB for having 77.33 Million shares of worth $736.15 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, which was holding about 64.86 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $617.48 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 53441066 shares of worth $343.09 Million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.68 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $264.37 Million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.