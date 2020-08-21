In last trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw 6,044,907 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.94 trading at $0.04 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.56 Billion. That closing price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -28.11% from its 52-week high price of $7.61 and is indicating a premium of 70.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $6.57-9 price level, adding 9.57% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 63.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.17% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of -9.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.24 Million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.4% for stock’s current value.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.99% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%