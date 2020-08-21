In last trading session, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw 3,523,804 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.17 trading at $0.71 or 2.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $728.19 Million. That closing price of GAN’s stock is at a discount of -15.02% from its 52-week high price of $28.95 and is indicating a premium of 57.89% from its 52-week low price of $10.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GAN Limited (GAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.24% for stock’s current value.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.06 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for GAN Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Robotti, Robert E. is the top institutional holder at GAN for having 875Thousand shares of worth $22.27 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 692.14 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.62 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 234700 shares of worth $5.14 Million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 187.3 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.1 Million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.