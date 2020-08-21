In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw 2,250,018 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.12 or 7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $373.84 Million. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -26.19% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 54.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.69%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $1.8393 price level, adding 8.66% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.89% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) showed a performance of 9.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 299.18 Million shares which calculate 188.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.19% for stock’s current value.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%