In last trading session, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw 6,050,771 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at $0.29 or 10.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.89 Million. That closing price of HUGE’s stock is at a discount of -493.12% from its 52-week high price of $18.09 and is indicating a premium of 21.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 196.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 791.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 174.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +174.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 174.1% for stock’s current value.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%