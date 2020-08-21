In last trading session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) saw 1,014,197 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.76 trading at $0.01 or 0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.46 Billion. That closing price of EBR’s stock is at a discount of -102.95% from its 52-week high price of $11.69 and is indicating a premium of 48.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 768.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 593.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.17%, in the last five days EBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $6.32-8 price level, adding 8.86% to its value on the day. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s shares saw a change of -38.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.95% in past 5-day. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) showed a performance of -21.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 667.29 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.06% for stock’s current value.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.83%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.34 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at EBR for having 1.31 Million shares of worth $7.4 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMS Capital Ltda, which was holding about 1.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 783491 shares of worth $3.49 Million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 449.15 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2Million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.