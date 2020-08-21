In recent trading session, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw 3,208,721 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at $0.02 or 0.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $42.51 Million. That current trading price of CLBs’ stock is at a discount of -63.23% from its 52-week high price of $3.64 and is indicating a premium of 52.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 496.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 797.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.9%, in the last five days CLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $2.50-1 price level, adding 10.8% to its value on the day. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.45% in past 5-day. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) showed a performance of -16.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 248.41 Million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 370.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +729.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 169.06% for stock’s current value.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%