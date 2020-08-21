In last trading session, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw 2,346,973 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.25 trading at $0.66 or 1.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.72 Billion. That closing price of EAT’s stock is at a discount of -24.37% from its 52-week high price of $47.57 and is indicating a premium of 81.7% from its 52-week low price of $7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days EAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $39.27- price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. Brinker International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.28% in past 5-day. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) showed a performance of 62.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.51 Million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.87% for stock’s current value.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brinker International, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.94% while that of industry is -16.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -156.1% in the current quarter and calculating -58.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $726.74 Million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $804.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $786Million and $879.63 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.5% while estimating it to be -8.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.47%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 340 institutions for Brinker International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EAT for having 6.77 Million shares of worth $162.52 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.61 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1228222 shares of worth $14.75 Million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.09 Million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.