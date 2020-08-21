In last trading session, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw 2,422,085 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.08 or 4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.06 Million. That closing price of BLIN’s stock is at a discount of -76.59% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 74.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 564.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 746.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.06%, in the last five days BLIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $2.50-1 price level, adding 18% to its value on the day. Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.32% in past 5-day. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) showed a performance of 6.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.31 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $210 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10143.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $210 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10143.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10143.9% for stock’s current value.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%