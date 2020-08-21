In recent trading session, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw 3,699,766 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.52 trading at $0.56 or 14.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $17.13 Million. That current trading price of BPTH’s stock is at a discount of -195.13% from its 52-week high price of $13.34 and is indicating a premium of 35.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 103.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.83 in the current quarter.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.14%, in the last five days BPTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $5.40-7 price level, adding 7.59% to its value on the day. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.81% in past 5-day. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.19 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 165.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +165.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 165.49% for stock’s current value.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%