In last trading session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) saw 2,946,685 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.03 or 2.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.92 Billion. That closing price of TRQ’s stock is at a discount of -2.11% from its 52-week high price of $0.97 and is indicating a premium of 68.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.7%, in the last five days TRQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 28.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.99% in past 5-day. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) showed a performance of 10.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.67 Million shares which calculate 6.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.87. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.79% for stock’s current value.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +60.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -21.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $253.77 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $285.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $224.54 Million and $237.47 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13% while estimating it to be 20.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -136.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2%