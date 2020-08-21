In last trading session, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw 2,250,676 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.02 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.43 Million. That closing price of TBLT’s stock is at a discount of -674.65% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 8.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.72%, in the last five days TBLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $0.9369 price level, adding 23.79% to its value on the day. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.48% in past 5-day. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) showed a performance of -3.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.75 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 181.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +181.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 181.69% for stock’s current value.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%