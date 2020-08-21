In recent trading session, MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw 3,628,915 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.75 trading at $0.75 or 12.5% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $795.28 Million. That current trading price of MOBL’s stock is at a discount of -15.41% from its 52-week high price of $7.79 and is indicating a premium of 56.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 759.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.5%, in the last five days MOBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $7.06-3 price level, adding 3.26% to its value on the day. MobileIron, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.56% in past 5-day. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) showed a performance of 19.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.94 Million shares which calculate 3.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +62.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.74% for stock’s current value.

MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.53 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.13 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $52.2 Million and $54.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.1% while estimating it to be -7.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%