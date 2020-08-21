In last trading session, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) saw 1,622,329 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at -$0.03 or -1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $371.23 Million. That closing price of AXU’s stock is at a discount of -28.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.5 and is indicating a premium of 73.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.09%, in the last five days AXU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $2.98-8 price level, adding 8.72% to its value on the day. Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares saw a change of 17.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.45% in past 5-day. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) showed a performance of -11.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.18 Million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.13% for stock’s current value.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alexco Resource Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +24.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -183.33% while that of industry is -10.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -84.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64 institutions for Alexco Resource Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AXU for having 6.99 Million shares of worth $15.72 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 6.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.97 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6298924 shares of worth $14.42 Million or 4.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.83 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.