In last trading session, Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) saw 1,008,518 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.73 trading at $0.98 or 9.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01 Billion. That closing price of ACEL’s stock is at a discount of -13.81% from its 52-week high price of $13.35 and is indicating a premium of 55.5% from its 52-week low price of $5.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 402.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 527.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.12%, in the last five days ACEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $11.77- price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Accel Entertainment, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.55% in past 5-day. Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) showed a performance of 25.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.93 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.22% for stock’s current value.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $101.58 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -177.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.13%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Accel Entertainment, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ACEL for having 6.23 Million shares of worth $59.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.55 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2140510 shares of worth $16.05 Million or 2.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.6% of company’s stock.