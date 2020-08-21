In last trading session, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw 1,377,317 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at -$0.07 or -3.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.3 Million. That closing price of NURO’s stock is at a discount of -2387.05% from its 52-week high price of $48 and is indicating a premium of 58.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 311.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 679.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.5%, in the last five days NURO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $2.44 price level, adding 20.9% to its value on the day. NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.93% in past 5-day. NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) showed a performance of -5.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 257.13 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2490.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2490.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2490.67% for stock’s current value.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%