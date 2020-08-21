In last trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 6,015,985 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.32 trading at $0.05 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.85 Billion. That closing price of DKNG’s stock is at a discount of -23.32% from its 52-week high price of $44.79 and is indicating a premium of 72.91% from its 52-week low price of $9.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $38.17- price level, adding 4.85% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 239.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.75% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 2.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.36 Million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $132.45 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $204.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%