In recent trading session, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw 22,880,231 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $83.03 trading at $0.26 or 0.31% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $98.16 Billion. That current trading price of AMD’s stock is at a discount of -5.13% from its 52-week high price of $87.29 and is indicating a premium of 66.96% from its 52-week low price of $27.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.35 in the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days AMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $84.38- price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.07% in past 5-day. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) showed a performance of 45.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.33 Million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.9 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -89.16% for stock’s current value.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +55.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.88% while that of industry is 2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.4% in the current quarter and calculating 21.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.56 Billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.62 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.8 Billion and $2.13 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.1% while estimating it to be 23.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.72%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1230 institutions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMD for having 96.92 Million shares of worth $5.1 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 81.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.28 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32657526 shares of worth $1.49 Billion or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.08 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.1 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.