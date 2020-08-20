In last trading session, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) saw 17,486,958 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0 or -1.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.84 Million. That closing price of ZOM’s stock is at a discount of -256.43% from its 52-week high price of $0.499 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.5%, in the last five days ZOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $0.148 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares saw a change of -58.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) showed a performance of -15.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.52 Million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 257.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +257.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 257.14% for stock’s current value.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%