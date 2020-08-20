In recent trading session, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw 1,192,378 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.24 trading at -$1.38 or -2.73% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $15.24 Billion. That current trading price of STNE’s stock is at a discount of -11.7% from its 52-week high price of $55 and is indicating a premium of 64.01% from its 52-week low price of $17.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.73%, in the last five days STNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $52.21- price level, adding 5.34% to its value on the day. StoneCo Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 23.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.84% in past 5-day. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) showed a performance of 17.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.65 Million shares which calculate 3.36 days to cover the short interests.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that StoneCo Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.14% while that of industry is 5.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.9% in the current quarter and calculating 22.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $146.18 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $167Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $161.48 Million and $142.64 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.5% while estimating it to be 17.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.11%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 267 institutions for StoneCo Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at STNE for having 34.31 Million shares of worth $1.33 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 19.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 22.17 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $859.14 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16859718 shares of worth $367.04 Million or 9.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.59 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $226.5 Million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.